According to the Idaho Department of Labor, North Central Idaho residents filed a record number of unemployment insurance claims in the three weeks starting March 15 and ending April 4.
Initial unemployment insurance claims for Region 2 totaled 899 for the week ending April 4; 1,020 for the week ending March 28; 372 for the week ending March 21; and 94 for the week ending March 14. In Idaho County, for those same weeks, the numbers were 99; 125; 31; and eight. Idahoans File 30,904 More Initial Claims for Unemployment Insurance
Idaho workers laid off due to the coronavirus filed 30,904 initial claims for unemployment insurance between March 29 and April 4, a decrease of 6.2 percent from the previous week's record level of 32,941.
The combined three-week total of claims filed since Gov. Brad Little declared a state of emergency the week of March 8 is 77,430 – an increase of 7,400 percent.
Laid-off workers of all age groups are affected by COVID-19 layoffs, with people ages 25 to 34 filing 27 percent of all claims.
Women filed 51 percent of all initial claims last week, narrowing the gender difference from the previous two weeks when they made up almost 60 percent.
Initial claims from laid off employees in accommodations and food services, health care and social assistance, construction and retail trade represented more than half – 57 percent –of the week's total.
Idaho industries posting the highest percentage of new claims filed over the previous week include accommodations and food services at 17.3 percent, health care and social assistance at 16.3 percent, construction at 16.3 percent, retail trade at 11.4 percent followed by manufacturing at 10.5 percent of the week's totals.
Payouts for unemployment insurance claims for the week ending March 28 totaled $5.6 million, 86 percent higher than the previous week, and 178 percent higher than the same week, one year ago. Updated payouts from March 29 to April 4 will be available Friday, April 10.
The two sectors hit the hardest by the coronavirus crisis are the retail and wholesale industries and leisure and hospitality industries. The 349 retail and wholesale operations in north Central Idaho, deemed nonessential, employed 3,741 people in 2019 and had a payroll of $10.9 million a month, In 2019, 376 leisure and hospitality businesses—including recreation facilities, restaurants, bars, and lodging—employed 4,973 people in 2019 and had a monthly payroll of $5.8 million a month. Most of them are shut down or only offering take-out or other limited services.
Coronavirus has stopped the flow of cruise boats travelling the Columbia and Snake rivers from Portland to Clarkston. The season normally starts at the beginning of April. Passengers rose from 31,168 in 2017
to 78,166 in 2019, and the port expected to see further increases in 2020. The passengers spend lots of money on hotels, meals, jet boat excursions, local wineries, and the Nez Perce Tribe’s casino.
Most of the dozen boat builders in the “jet boat capital of the world”—the Lewis-Clark Valley—and SJX Boats in Orofino saw a sharp drop in orders in late March. The fall of the stock market, which will likely reduce spending on high-end recreational items, and the economic downturn could greatly reduce demand this year, and led to layoffs. The financial collapse in 2008 nearly halved their employment 12 years ago. Together, boat builders employed about 250 people in 2019, and SJX Boats and a couple of Clarkston operations planned to expand this year.
Hospitals are increasing their spending on personal protective equipment and other supplies as they prepare for the apex of the virus, while the virus has forced them to discontinue their most lucrative services—elective procedures and other outpatient services.
Air traffic plummeted in early March and continued to fall afterward. The director of the regional airport in Lewiston reported to the Idaho Business Review, “Lewiston is suffering the same COVID-19 effect as most every commercial airport in the US, which is a 95-99 percent drop in passengers. Delta still operated LWS-(Salt Lake City) daily but reduced the frequency to once per day. Their schedule can change with little notice, so it’s not published on the website.”
The pandemic’s effects on interstate traffic and then stay-at-home orders curtailed travel on the region’s roads in recent weeks. Average daily traffic on U.S. 95 fell 39 percent from 10,400 in the week of March 6 to 6,400 in the week of April 2. In Idaho County, average daily traffic fell from 1,700 to 700. Source: Idaho Business Review
Resources for businesses and the unemployed:
The State of Idaho’s coronavirus website provides information about COVID-19 medical conditions in Idaho and advice about protecting your family’s health as well as resources for businesses, schools, and health care providers at:
People who have lost their jobs and employers can find information about unemployment insurance and apply for benefits at:
The labor site also provides assistance to job seekers, resources for employers, and labor market information about Idaho’s economy and employment.
The Idaho Small Business Development Center provides advice for businesses at:
Its COVID-19 Resources can be found` at:
https://idahosbdc.org/covid-19-resources
The Small Business Owner’s Guide to the CARES Act, the legislation that President Trump signed March 27, provides information about the wide variety of assistance the act provides businesses at:
https://www.sbc.senate.gov/public/index.cfm/guide-to-the-cares-act
The Idaho Department of Commerce provides information for businesses and economic development organizations about COVID-19 resources at:
https://commerce.idaho.gov/covid-19/
U.S. Small Business Administration provides information about loans available through the disaster assistance program at:
https://www.sba.gov/page/coronavirus-covid-19-small-business-guidance-loan-resources
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.