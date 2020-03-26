(3 p.m. March 26) BOISE -- As the impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic continues to impact every aspect of our state and our economy, they are driving home the critical importance of childcare in Idaho. While the Idaho State Board of Education closed all schools until April 20, the choice to keep childcare programs open across the state remains discretionary. So far, 124 childcare programs out of approximately 1,100 have closed, displacing more than 4,000 children.
Many childcare programs do not have the reserves on hand to continue to pay basic operating costs or cover payroll. The stark reality of the situation is made clear by the findings of a recent survey, conducted March 12-16 by the National Association for the Education of Young Children:
In Idaho, of the 132 childcare providers who responded:
•33 percent say they would not survive closing for more than two weeks, without significant public investment and support that would allow them to compensate and retain staff, pay rent, and cover other fixed costs
•20 percent would not survive a closure of any length of time without these supports
•25 percent do not know how long they would be able to close their doors and be able to reopen without these supports
•45 percent have parents who cannot pay fees or copays
•27 percent have lost income because they are paid by attendance rather than enrollment
•54 percent have lost income based on families' own inability to pay.
“Childcare professionals and families across our state face tough choices and it is more important than ever that we support this vital system,” said Beth Oppenheimer, executive director of the Idaho Association for the Education of Young Children.
Prior to the current developments with COVID-19, Idaho AEYC released a report with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce on February 29, 2020 that estimated that Idaho loses $479 million annually as a result of childcare breakdowns. If childcare programs aren’t able to continue operating in the aftermath of the COVID-19 crisis, the impacts will be even more severe.
“If we see hundreds of childcare programs closed in the aftermath of the Coronavirus pandemic the impact to Idaho’s economy will be dire,” Oppenheimer continued.
Last week, Idaho AEYC called on the governor to take steps to ensure that targeted programs continue to provide a safe, nurturing environment for children during this outbreak, for essential workers. Attention to this issue is particularly critical given that the need for childcare from first-responders, health care professionals and other essential workers will increase during this crisis due to school closures.
Closures of additional childcare programs are imminent – either through a mandate or as a result of childcare providers choosing to close. Idaho AEYC recommended that Idaho provide significant and flexible state and federal emergency funding to ensure that targeted childcare programs remain open during the crisis in order to ensure that critical workers can continue to work.
“The threat that COVID-19 poses to our already under-resourced childcare system is alarming,” concluded Oppenheimer. “Families and early learning professionals across Idaho need our support in this critical moment. The actions that we take now will have an impact on Idaho’s response to this crisis and this important issue deserves attention at all levels of government.”
