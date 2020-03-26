COTTONWOOD -- By order of the governor of the State of Idaho all non-essential establishments shall close for 21 days. Education is an essential service and must be delivered to our students. Cottonwood Joint School District 242 plans to do the following:
*Free meals for All kids ages 1-18 during school closure. One feeding site will be established for students who live in town located behind the elementary school. All students on bus routes will have the opportunity to receive a free meal as well. Students will have to pick up the meals either behind the school or come to the bus stops just as if they were being picked up to ride to school. More to come on the bus route schedule.
*Personnel will be in the building preparing food. Para educators who have regular hours will help prepare and deliver food. All guidelines for social distancing will be in place.
*Teachers will be in the buildings to get materials and supplies needed to education children. We will have a staggered schedule for entrance into the building and a paired down work schedule inside the building. The buildings are closed to the public. All teachers will be educating children with available technology and most often that will be happening from home. Teachers are prepared to teach, communicate and interact with your children using phones and technology. Remote learning will officially start April 6.
*Students will be asked to pick up materials from school on Monday and Tuesday of next week, March 30 and 31. We will have a schedule of how pickup will work by tomorrow. Please check your email for further instructions on this process. All guidelines for social distancing will be observed.
*Teachers will be preparing materials April 1, 2, 3. Food service will be gearing up for the meal service and para educators and support staff will be assisting and preparing to support as well. Remote learning will start April 6.-duplicate from above
*We will do our very best to educate your children through remote education. Please contact your child's teacher if you have any questions once they get started. Teachers will be in contact with you or your child at least once a week through phone, email, video conferencing. Teachers will have contact hours available from 9:00 - 1:00 Monday through Friday. We have your phone numbers from the phone calls we made earlier.
*Call or e-mail if you have any questions. Rene’ Forsmann, 208-962-3971 rfors@sd242.org or Jon Rehder 208-962-3901 rehderj@sd242.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.