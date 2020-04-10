(April 10, 12:25 p.m.) Each Tuesday now through May, Idaho Governor Brad Little, health officials and AARP Idaho will host statewide telephone town halls to provide updated information and answer questions regarding the coronavirus situation in Idaho. Lupe Wissel, AARP Idaho state director, will moderate the call.
“The COVID-19 situation is an ever-evolving issue and we are pleased Governor Little will continue to speak directly with Idahoans each week and share the most up-to-date facts on this virus,” said Wissel
The hour-long conversations begin each Tuesday, April 14 – May 26 at noon MTN. Participants can join by:
· dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 at the time of the call
· registering to be called in advance at https://vekeo.com/aarpidaho/
· streaming live at www.facebook.com/aarpidaho.
This is an interactive forum and participants are encouraged to call and speak directly with the Governor. Tens of thousands of Idahoans have joined these calls over the past month. Questions may also be submitted ahead of time via email at aarpid@aarp.org.
This call is available for anyone regardless if they are an AARP member or not.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.