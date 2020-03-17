Walla Walla, Wash. -At this time, the Corps of Engineers will close all Visitor Centers in the Walla Walla District.
This includes the Visitor Centers at McNary Dam, Ice Harbor Dam, Lower Granite Dam and Dworshak Dam. These closures are necessary to help reduce the spread of COVID-19. Tours of the dams will also be suspended.
This closure will be temporary and will be reevaluated in April. Those with questions can reach out to the Walla Walla District's Recreation office at 509-527-7132.
