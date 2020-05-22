(May 22, 11:15 a.m.) The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Walla Walla District is in the process of reopening its recreational facilities in Washington and Idaho.
Recent openings include:
Dworshak Dam has opened its waterborne restrooms.
Future openings will be scheduled based on county trends of coronavirus case numbers. Additional factors include the availability of personnel, in the form of staff and volunteers, to keep areas clean and safe and the ability to acquire PPE for those personnel.
Visitors to Corps recreational facilities should maintain proper social distancing practices, by staying at least six feet away from other people and by planning ahead to make sure they aren’t attending a site that is already busy and crowded with people.
Most restrooms are cleaned daily, however the bathroom cleaning schedule varies based on the location and usage of each bathroom. Not all bathrooms on Corps land have running water, and visitors are encouraged to bring their own hand sanitizer to wash their hands.
