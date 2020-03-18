COTTONWOOD -- Cottonwood Joint School District 242 and St. John Bosco Academy (formerly Summit) in Cottonwood have decided to close their doors through April 6.
“Due to the highly contagious coronavirus we have been advised by St. Mary’s Hospital physicians and administration to close our schools immediately,” a message from CJSD 242 read Wednesday morning, March 18.
School is officially closed Wednesday, March 18, with plans to resume on Monday, April 6.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.