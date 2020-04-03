COTTONWOOD -- Cottonwood Joint School District 242 recently put out the following information from Principal Rehder and counselor Suzi Quintal:
"I hope you are all doing well. It has been a whirlwind since we last saw the students on Tuesday, March 17. Our teachers are working extremely hard in preparation for this Monday, April 6, when school resumes.
I plan to make a weekly video to check in with all of you from the school, to send you all good vibes and let you know that we are all in this together. If there is anything that you need throughout this time, please let me know. Email me anytime, call the school anytime.
We want to know how you are doing and help you in any way possible.
We will all persevere! I'm thinking about you all daily!
Stay safe, sane, healthy and happy!
Take care and see you all soon.
Here is my video: https://www.loom.com/share/3c5ada1baa224217bd0393c9edfb7895"
~ Principal Rehder
"Students and parents,
During this very interesting and trying time I know that many are stressed and anxious. Please feel free to contact me at any time for support, resource information, or academic questions. I can be reached by email at quintal@sd242.org or by phone at 208-507-2133.
I am sending good thoughts for health and happiness to all of you and hope to see everyone very soon!"
~Suzi Quintal, School Counselor
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.