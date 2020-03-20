(March 20, 10:45 a.m.) COTTONWOOD – The City of Cottonwood has set a special meeting for Monday, March 23, 7 p.m., for a city council affirmation of a local disaster declaration.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting set for Cottonwood City Hall.
Currently, four cities in Idaho County – Kooskia, Grangeville, Riggins and Stites -- have approved by resolution declarations of local disaster emergency, in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
These declarations allow municipalities to access to federal, state and local supplemental funding, and decision-making resources, for the purpose of protecting the health and safety of the community.
