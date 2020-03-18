COTTONWOOD – Cottonwood Joint School District 242 plans to keep student sin school through this Friday, March 20, then go into a two-week spring break.
CJSD 242 superintendent Rene Forsmann sent the following letter to patrons March 17:
Parents, Staff and Community,
I continue to stay in contact with the hospital staff and health department. As of today, there are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the 10 northern counties (McCall to North Idaho)
I am doing my best to see this issue with a clear mind and an openness to thoughts and feelings from our staff, parents and community. I am also making decisions with guidance from the CDC, Hospital Staff and Health Department.
With that in mind, I would like to be able to finish our third quarter of school which ends this Friday, March 20. Students will not attend school next week, March 23 through March 26. This will give our students and staff a two-week spring break, and also give parents time to find alternate daycare for their kids.
In addition, all school functions K-12 and all parent/teacher conferences have been canceled.
It is our hope that on April 6 we can come back ready to finish our fourth quarter and to participate in spring sports.
Rene' Forsmann
Superintendent
