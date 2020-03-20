(March 20, 11:00 a.m.) Idaho County Recycling has updated service information at its four locations.
Grangeville is closed indefinitely.
Kooskia and Cottonwood locations will be open this Saturday, March 21, and they will be evaluating possible closures on a week-to-week basis.
Riggins is open for business, as usual.
ICR information
- KOOSKIA: Saturdays, 10 am to 12 pm; Located at the bottom of the Winona Grade Rd, west of the South Fork Clearwater and the RR tracks and across from Avista power plant and Kooskia Medical Clinic. (Take B Avenue off Main Street (Hwy 13), cross the river, turn left one block and follow the signs.)
- COTTONWOOD: Saturdays, 9 am to 11 am; Located on Broadway across from Columbia Grain and Primeland.
- RIGGINS: always open; Located at the Riggins Rodeo Ground dumpsters.
Contacts:
- Reyna Phillips in Grangeville 208-451-4616
- Liz Clark in Kooskia 208-926-7231
- Isaiah Williams: isaiahwxw@outlook.com
- Roy Akins in Riggins 208-628-4101
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.