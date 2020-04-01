GRANGEVILLE -- Handle it online or on the phone: Public business will see much less face time at the Idaho County Courthouse, which closed the Grangeville facility last week in the wake of Governor Brad Little’s statewide 21-day stay-at-home declaration March 25, due to the coronavirus.
In meetings with the Idaho County Commission and department heads – determination was to rotate staffing – one day on, one day off – that went into effect last Thursday, March 26. County offices will be staffed, available by phone to conduct business and make arrangements – when necessary – to meet individuals to transfer paperwork and make payments.
What is open: assessor (208-983-2742), clerk/elections (208-983-2751), juvenile probation (208-983-0339), prosecutor (208-983-0166), sheriff (208-983-1100) and treasurer (208-983-2801). Welfare (208-983-0239) is staffed every other day, and no in-person interviews.
What is closed: district court (through April 30), driver’s licensing and fingerprinting. Idaho Transportation Department has extended licenses, permits and ID cards (set to expire between March 1 to May 31) to be valid until June 30. Vehicle registrations are also extended. Go online to renew at https://itd.idaho.gov/itddmv/ .
“For government agencies, obviously, you’re an essential service,” said county prosecutor Kirk MacGregor, during last Thursday’s special meeting. “It may not be full time, it may not be business as usual. Obviously, you can cut down on hours or service, as long as you can provide essential services the department is required to perform.”
Commission meetings will continue to conduct essential business, such as paying bills. For public participation, the county last week used a phone conference system; however, due to problems with access, county clerk Kathy Ackerman is investigating another service to resolve this.
What about the upcoming May 19 primary? As of Monday, March 30, the state announced the election date will remain unchanged; however, voting will be conducted exclusively by mail, due to concerns about the spread of coronavirus.
As far as marriage licenses and passport applications, those are determined nonessential services, according to Ackerman. She continued these services have been shut down for some time in counties surrounding Ada and Canyon, as the populations from those areas flooded outlying areas once their local services ceased.
“The road department is functioning as normal,” said commissioner Mark Frei, with direction to minimize as much as possible contact with other staff members and the public.
Citations for law breakers; serious felons in jail only
County law enforcement is also functioning as usual, even though, as Sheriff Doug Giddings said, it puts deputies in direct, regular contact with the public.
“You can’t just shut down interacting with people. You might think you can, but you really can’t,” he said. “If someone is doing something dastardly to you and we get involved, you are going to have some personal contact, and it’s a risk. Life’s a risk right now, probably higher than normal.”
Currently, the Idaho County Sheriff’s Office, as directed by the county prosecutor’s office and Idaho Supreme Court, is citing and releasing for most crimes, apart from serious felonies.
“You have to do something pretty bad right now to get arrested,” Gidding said, with MacGregor adding that offenders in recent violent offenses -- one a domestic battery – are in jail currently.
But what of those needing to be arrested who may have been exposed to or tested positive for coronavirus? Giddings said the county jail is not set up to have a quarantine space, nor do deputies or jail staff have the protective gear as EMTs do to put hands on someone who may have been exposed. In an incident last week, ICSO dealt with a Riggins-area resident by phone who had made statements in social media that he had tested positive for COVID-19 and would not be taking precautions to avoid public contact.
“He calmed down,” Giddings said. “He’s now self-quarantined in his home. So far that situation is fine, we dealt with that.”
This example was what MacGregor said would be instances of where law enforcement should be actively involved in enforcing the governor’s stay-at-home order. Giddings said the directive to deputies is encouraging compliance, and “unless there’s an issue, there’s no enforcement….. If a business is open, am I going to tell them to close? No.” For a flagrant violation, or for a continual violation where a person or group has been contacted more than once by law enforcement, “…you have to write a citation. At some point, you have to enforce this.”
Referring back to the Riggins incident, MacGregor said, “The problem in that situation is he’s posing a severe danger to the public. If you test positive, you definitely need to stay at home and not infect other people.”
During the meeting, the commission discussed the Riggins EMT situation, in which the team last week was dispatched to transport an ill woman to St. Luke’s Hospital in McCall; the woman tested positive for COVID-19, and due to HIPAA rules protecting patient health condition and records confidentiality, EMTs were not notified. As a result, all 10 of the city’s EMTs are self-quarantining and out of action.
“What a train wreck,” commission chair Skip Brandt said. “I can see this under normal situations, but this is not.” He said the public should be made aware of identity in such situations to determine whether they may have had an interaction with this person and take appropriate actions. “That’s a huge hurdle, but it’s an important one.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.