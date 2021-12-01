Governor Brad Little commented today on the action by a Louisiana court granting a nationwide injunction today in the “CMS case,” which temporarily stops implementation of President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate on healthcare workers in Idaho.
Governor Little and Attorney General Wasden filed the lawsuit on behalf of the State of Idaho earlier this month.
“The courts are recognizing President Biden has no legal authority to force hospitals and other healthcare facilities to require their employees to get vaccinated. His illegal attempt would intensify a problem confronting our country – we already have a short supply of healthcare workers available to handle the pandemic. As I’ve stated before, Biden’s coercive, threatening attempts to increase vaccination rates damage a country already divided. He is breeding a level of resentment and distrust of government that will take generations to heal. His actions simply are not good for our country, now or in the long term,” Governor Little said.
At Governor Little’s direction, Idaho is party to two other lawsuits challenging Biden’s mandates – one involving federal contractors and another involving private employers with 100 or more employees. The Biden administration already suspended implementation of the OSHA mandate on private businesses. Courts elsewhere have halted implementation of the federal contractor vaccine mandate in other states, which does not directly affect Idaho but it bodes well for Idaho’s case. There is a hearing Friday morning to determine whether the court will stay the federal contractor vaccine mandate in Idaho.
Idaho’s involvement in all the lawsuits was facilitated by Attorney General Lawrence Wasden and his office.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.