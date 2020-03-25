(March 25, 4:20 p.m.)
GRANGEVILLE – In the wake of a statewide stay-at-home order issued today by Governor Brad Little, the Idaho County Commission ordered the courthouse to be closed to the public, effective at 5 p.m. today.
The commission will meet Thursday, 11 a.m., to determine how staffing and county services will be handled during the closure period.
Those with county business can call the courthouse for information, 208-983-2751 (clerk’s office), 208-983-2801 (treasurer’s office) and 208-983-2742 (assessor’s office). For receiving payments and dropping off paperwork, the commission is looking to set up a drop box at a secure entranceway.
Law enforcement service will function normally, according to Idaho County Sheriff Doug Giddings. However, all Idaho court activity is suspended through April 30, according to an Idaho Supreme Court ruling, except for emergency matters.
While the county DMV is closed, the Idaho Transportation Department has extended all driver’s licenses, driver’s training permits, instruction permits, commercial learner’s permits, identification cards and commercial driver’s licenses (CDL) without hazmat endorsements that are expired or will expire between March 1, 2020, and May 31, 2020, to be valid until June 30, 2020. The state is also extending vehicle registrations and temporary handicap placards during the same period. Car dealers may also issue a 60-day temporary registration when selling a vehicle.
In a press conference earlier today, Governor Little issued a statewide stay-home order today for all Idahoans. The statewide stay-home order is effective immediately and will remain in effect for 21 days. Governor Little and public health officials will evaluate later whether to extend the order past 21 days.
(This is a developing story. Check back for updated information.)
