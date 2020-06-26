LEWISTON – Public Health – Idaho North Central District (PH-INCD) has confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) in an adult in their 20s in Clearwater County.
The investigation into this new case is in the preliminary stages. The patient’s healthcare provider acted appropriately, discussing exposure risk and appropriately determining that a COVID-19 test was necessary. The patient is recovering at home.
Epidemiologists with PH-INCD will work to determine reasonable risk criteria for locations visited by this patient and any close contacts of that individual who were possibly exposed. If other people are found to have possibly been exposed, public health officials will provide guidance to them and will monitor them closely for symptoms.
Additional case-specific information about this individual is confidential and will not be released.
“We have been fortunate that Clearwater County has had no confirmed cases thus far into the pandemic. Now, more than ever, as we watch cases climb throughout the State, we need to be diligent about protecting our communities,” said director Carol Moehrle.
COVID-19 risk reduction strategies should include:
• Staying home if sick, even when symptoms are mild.
• Practicing physical distancing (maintaining at least 6 feet between individuals).
• Wearing a cloth face covering or mask when in public settings where physical distancing measures are difficult to maintain.
• Covering your coughs and sneezes with a tissue or sleeve.
• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched objects and surfaces.
• Washing hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using hand sanitizer.
For more information about the novel coronavirus please visit www.idahopublichealth.com or https://coronavirus.idaho.gov or call our Public Health Hotline at 1-866-736-6632.
