(June 29, 11:20 a.m.)The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare wants to make sure Idahoans have the most current information about cases of COVID-19 in their communities in light of the recent significant increases in case numbers throughout the state. Starting this week, the department will update the data at coronavirus.idaho.gov daily, including Sundays and holidays.
Public health officials also would like to remind everyone that the best way to slow the spread of COVID-19 is to stay home if you’re sick, wear a mask and keep 6 feet between you and others in public, and wash and sanitize your hands frequently.
