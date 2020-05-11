(May 11, 1:30 p.m.) SPOKANE, Wash. — Innovia Foundation today announced a second round of grant funding available to community-based organizations engaged in COVID-19 response and recovery efforts in Eastern Washington and North Idaho.
Applications for funding are being accepted through May 26, and grant recipients will be announced by June 12. Approximately $800,000 will be awarded throughout the 20 counties Innovia serves. Application information can be found at: https://covid19fund.questionpro.com.
Funding will be prioritized for organizations addressing the health and economic needs of those most likely to be disproportionately impacted by COVID-19, as well as for recovery efforts to ensure community resilience. Eligible organizations include nonprofit and grassroots organizations, tribal entities, schools and other government agencies.
The COVID-19 Response and Recovery Funds are hosted at Innovia Foundation in partnership with Empire Health Foundation and Spokane County United Way in Eastern Washington, and Equinox Foundation, Avista Foundation and Idaho Community Foundation in North Idaho. The funds are supported by contributions from local and regional funders. Since March 19, more than $2.2 million has been raised.
Funds are being released on a rolling basis throughout the outbreak and recovery phases of the crisis. A first round of grants totaling $778,000 was awarded on April 24. Award amounts in the first round ranged between $500 and $45,000, with an average amount of $5,000. Grants in this round are expected to be similar.
Additional information about the COVID-19 Community Response and Recovery Funds for Eastern Washington and North Idaho at innovia.org/COVID19.
