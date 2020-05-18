LAPWAI -- As of May 15, Nimiipuu Health has tested 137 individuals for the COVID-19 virus. Of those tests, 17 have returned positive. All positive tests were from persons tested at the Lapwai clinic located in Nez Perce County. The ages of the individuals that tested positive range from ages 1 – 80. There have been no additional positive tests since May 11.
Since Nimiipuu Health confirmed its first positive COVID-19 test on May 1, the facility has ramped up testing. The medical staff started testing all patients, including asymptomatic patients, in an effort to gain perspective of the virus’ reach on the Nez Perce Reservation. There have been multiple asymptomatic individuals who have tested positive.
Based on more recent tests, it appears the virus now has community spread on the Nez Perce Reservation. This is due to one individual testing positive without that individual having any known contact with a COVID-19 positive person.
“We want to test as many people as we can, provided testing kits and supplies remain available. These tests indicate the extent of the virus’ presence on the Reservation. Amongst several unknowns, we are striving to manage the situation as best we can,” stated Nimiipuu Health Medical Director, Kim Hartwig, M.D.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.