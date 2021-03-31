Individuals who are 16 years of age and older are now eligible to get their COVID-19 vaccine through enrolled providers within Latah, Nez Perce, Lewis, Clearwater, and Idaho counties. According to the public health department, all previous phases are still eligible and encouraged to schedule an appointment if they have not already.
This decision comes after Governor Little made the announcement that in Idaho, those 16 years or older with an underlying health condition will be eligible to receive the vaccine beginning March 29. The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare agreed that different health districts within Idaho may choose to move through the phases at different rates.
“Public Health – Idaho North Central District and our community partners have both supply and appointments available, but continue to see a decline in demand.” said Carol Moehrle, District Director. “After assessing the situation with our enrolled vaccine providers, we have made the decision as a group to move forward to include everyone aged 16 and older.”
Making an appointment: Online or by phone • Visit www.idahoprepmod. com and choose a clinic location near you. • For a list of enrolled COVID-19 vaccine providers in the district, visit: COVID-19 Vaccines (idahopublichealth.com) • Preregister for an appointment on the new state website: covidvaccine.idaho.gov.
