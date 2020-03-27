(March 27, noon) A statement from the Grangeville Community Foundation:
This week, our parent organization, the Idaho Community Foundation, announced the creation of a statewide COVID Response and Recovery Fund for Idaho in partnership with United Way and the Idaho Nonprofit Center. The purpose of the fund is to assist low-income Idahoans impacted by COVID-19 remain financially stable. The fund will support iimmediate human needs not covered by government programs, assistance or other traditional relief programs. Donations made to this fund will be distributed through an online grant process on a rolling basis as funds are available. If you are interested in making a donation, go to: https://www.idahocf.org/covid-19 and click on the North Idaho link.
Applications are now being accepted from human service program providers. Priority will be given to Idaho communities and programs serving populations disproportionately impacted by COVID-19. For more information and to apply, go to: https://www.unitedwaytv.org/covid-19-response-and-recovery-fund-idaho
Pat Bird, Laurie Eckert, Mary Jahn, Andrea Solberg, Jane Spencer, and Carla Wilkins; Board of Directors, Grangeville Community Foundation
