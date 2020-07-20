(July 20, 10:30 a.m.) As COVID-19 cases rise in the community Dr. Matthew Told, Chief Medical Officer for Syringa Hospital & Clinics, shines a light on the decision making process providers are using when testing patients. The following process is in line with CDC guidelines and focuses on utilizing SHC resources appropriately.
1) In an effort to conserve testing supplies, we recommend not testing people who are asymptomatic. There are two exceptions to this:
• Those who are traveling to a state that requires a negative COVID-19 test
• Those who are having a procedure/surgery at Syringa or outside facility
2) People with a suspected exposure with symptoms: OK to test, but educate that testing too soon before symptoms arise may provide a false negative test. Recommend wearing a mask whenever in public places, socially distance, and be aware of any symptoms that arise and be seen in the sick clinic or ER.
3) People with a known COVID exposure: OK to test. Remain at home and quarantine for 14 days. Seek medical attention if serious symptoms arise.
4) Any patients with signs and symptoms of COVID-19 can be tested:
• Cough, fever, respiratory distress, sore throat, myalgia, fatigue, new loss of taste or smell, headache, nausea or vomiting.
SHC’s sick clinic located at 711 West North Street, adjacent to the Primary Care Clinic entrance, is continuing to be utilized to test patients for COVID-19. SHC’s lab is not testing symptomatic patients on a walk-in basis. These tests will be performed at the 711 building.
“I want to personally thank the staff at Syringa for all the hard work and dedication they provide to our rural hospital, and remind everyone to first protect yourself and use good judgment when out in public,” Dr. Told said.
