In response to the President’s Coronavirus Guidelines for America and guidance from Governor Brad Little to implement social distancing by limiting public gatherings of more than 10 people, the Idaho Department of Labor is closing its offices to public access for a minimum of 15 days.
The closure is effective immediately starting Thursday, March 19, until Friday, April 3, however the public can still access the agency’s services online and through the phone.
“We are still open for business and available to serve our customers,” said Idaho Department of Labor Director Jani Revier. “These closures simply allow us to do our part to help slow the transmission of COVID 19.”
According to Revier, the social distancing move will help protect the agency’s customers and staff from potential exposure to the coronavirus.
For residents in Idaho County, according to Sara Espeland, IDOL supervisor in Grangeville, “Our mobile offices are all working from home now to assist with the increased unemployment workload. This is temporary and we will resume our mobile service once it is deemed appropriate. Our one stop offices are now closed to the public for at least 15 days. People will need to use the Internet or phone for assistance from Idaho Department of Labor.”
Idaho residents can access the agency’s services online and over the phone using the following methods:
- To file an Unemployment Insurance claim online, visit labor.idaho.gov/ClaimantPortal or call (208)-332-8942 Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Answers to questions about unemployment insurance can be found on Labor’s COVID-19 web page at labor.idaho.gov/covid-19.
- To contact your nearest local office, visit the Contact Us page at labor.idaho.gov/officedirectory.
Many of Labor services are available to the public on the agency’s web site. Job seekers can register for work, look for jobs, research careers, file for unemployment insurance and learn about on-the-job training opportunities such as apprenticeships and Idaho Job Corps. Businesses can post job listings, pay unemployment insurance taxes, report new hires and more – all online.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.