GRANGEVILLE -- The Department of Health and Welfare office (Camas Resource Center) on South C Street in Grangeville is temporarily closed to the public. There is signage posted directing people what phone numbers they can call for assistance.  All food stamp and Medicaid questions need to be referred to 1-877-456-1233.

