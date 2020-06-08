(June 8, 10:25 a.m.) The Idaho Department of Health and Welfare is announcing that information regarding long-term care facilities with COVID-19 cases and deaths will now be published weekly at https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/ltc/.
The data will be provided in aggregated numbers of cases and deaths associated with long-term care facilities and will be updated weekly; this process will provide timely updates while serving to protect personal health information.
“We have re-examined the data, which unfortunately includes an increasing number of cases now, and have developed a process to release the numbers for specific facilities without revealing a diagnosis of COVID-19 or the cause of death for any individual resident,” said Elke Shaw-Tulloch, administrator for the Division of Public Health. “It’s a delicate balance to protect the privacy of Idahoans while also being as transparent as possible.”
Similar data is provided at https://data.cms.gov/stories/s/bkwz-xpvg.
If a long-term care facility’s size and census are small or low, then that information may be provided in a date or age range or in another format yet to be determined to protect personal health information.
Idaho has about 400 long-term care facilities, which include skilled nursing homes, assisted living/memory care, and intermediate care facilities.
More information about COVID-19 and long-term care facilities, including guidance, can be found at https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/ltc/
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.