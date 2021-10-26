Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (IDHW) logo

The COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted economies, businesses, schools, healthcare services and the lives of Idahoans throughout the state. The Division of Behavioral Health (DBH) in the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) is conducting an anonymous statewide survey to better understand how attitudes, needs, and behaviors of Idahoans have continued to evolve in relation to the pandemic.

“The pandemic has shifted many aspects of our lives over the past year and a half,” said Danielle Pere, bureau chief in the DBH. “We want to know more about how it has affected Idahoans so we can help fill gaps and respond more effectively as the pandemic continues.”

Survey results will offer state government and the public relevant insights about the health and social impacts associated with the pandemic. Having a greater understanding of the impacts COVID-19 has had on Idahoans will help inform policy decisions, resource deployment, and program and product development and dissemination. Once results are compiled, they will be posted to the Division of Behavioral Health webpage, coronavirus.idaho.gov, and https://ioem.idaho.gov/covidhelpnow/.

The survey is open to all Idaho residents through Oct. 31, at: https://app.keysurvey.com/f/41586564/24e3/.

Learn more at healthandwelfare.idaho.gov.

