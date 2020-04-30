(April 30, 12 p.m.) BOISE – Effective April 23, the Idaho Department of Insurance published Bulletin 20-08 and an FAQ on business interruption coverage in light of COVID-19 in an effort to help answer questions.
Idaho businesses across the state have been negatively impacted by COVID-19. The Department continues to receive questions and concerns about whether business interruption coverage, which can be included in a business owner’s policy or commercial package policy, and if coverage extends to businesses that have been closed as a result of the COVID-19 emergency and Stay-Home Order.
Bulletin 20-08 provides an overview of this type of coverage as well as the types of policy provisions and exclusions many consumers have questions about. The bulletin also provides guidance to property and casualty carriers and agents about the Department’s expectations on how business interruption claims should be handled.
“In addition to Bulletin 20-08, the Department is available to answer questions from these technical and specifically worded provisions of business owners’ policies during this very trying situation,” said Director Dean Cameron. “We have also created an FAQ page to help proactively provide answers to those questions.”
Visit the COVID-19 Business Interruption Insurance Coverage FAQ page on the DOI website.
The Department encourages policyholders to review their policies and to contact their agent or carrier to discuss their specific coverages. If, afterwards, a policyholder still has questions or concerns, please reach out to the DOI at consumeraffairs@doi.idaho.gov. The DOI website has added COVID-19 online resources and steps to protect public health. Visit the DOI’s Coronavirus Resource Page.
