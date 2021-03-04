LEWISTON – Public Health and enrolled COVID-19 vaccine providers continue to urge those aged 65 and older to schedule their vaccine appointments. According to the Idaho Department of Health & Welfare there are approximately 22,000 individuals in the north central Idaho who are age 65 and over and 47 percent have received their first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.
“We and other enrolled providers have seen a considerable slowdown of appointments being scheduled by the currently eligible groups,” said Carol Moehrle, District Director. “This indicates to us that we need to move forward to the next group of eligibility. With the current vaccine availability, we will begin offering vaccine to the frontline workers listed below as early as next week.”
Frontline workers (Subgroup 2.3): Food and agricultural workers, food processing workers, including USDA processing plant inspectors; grocery, convenience store, and food pantry workers (food service workers i.e., restaurant and fast-food will be included in phase 3); manufacturing workers, public transit workers, U.S. Postal Services workers, flight crews, subset of essential gas, electric, water and telecommunications utility workers, who work indoors, homeless shelter residents.
For a list of enrolled providers visit idahopublichealth.com. For an appointment at the Public Health Office located at 215 10th St. Lewiston, Idaho or call 208-799-3100.
These appointments are for residents who live and/or work in Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce Counties. Appointments will be on a first come first serve basis.
Recommendations for vaccine prioritization in Idaho are made by the COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee (CVAC) and final decisions are made by Governor Brad Little. To view CVAC’s vaccine priority plan, visit either of the following links: https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/CURRENT-CVAC-Vaccine-Prioritization.pdf or https://healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/covid-19-vaccination.
