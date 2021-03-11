LEWISTON – Public Health and enrolled COVID-19 vaccine providers continue to urge those aged 65 and older to schedule their vaccine appointments.
“Public Health and other enrolled providers have seen a considerable slowdown of appointments being scheduled by the currently eligible groups,” said Carol Moehrle, District Director. “This slow down indicates to us that we need to move forward to the next group of eligibility. With the current vaccine availability, Public Health and our community providers will continue to offer vaccine to frontline workers and all previously eligible priority groups. In addition to these groups, beginning March 10th we will begin providing vaccine for all those aged 55-64.
There are several ways to sign up for an appointment: • For a list of enrolled providers in our district and contact information visit: COVID-19 Vaccines (idahopublichealth.com) • Pre-register for an appointment on the new State website: www.covidvaccine.idaho.gov • Visit www.idahoprepmod.com and choose a clinic location near you.
For an appointment at the Public Health Office located at 215 10th St. Lewiston, Idaho, please call 208-799-3100.
These appointments are for residents who live and/or work in Clearwater, Idaho, Latah, Lewis and Nez Perce Counties. Appointments will be on a first come first serve basis.
Recommendations for vaccine prioritization in Idaho are made by the COVID-19 Vaccine Advisory Committee (CVAC) and final decisions are made by Governor Brad Little. To view CVAC’s vaccine priority plan, visit either of the following links: o https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/CURRENT-CVAC-Vaccine-Prioritization.pdf o https://healthandwelfare.idaho.gov/covid-19-vaccination.
