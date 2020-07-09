Due to COVID-19 concerns, both Elk City Wagon Road Days in Clearwater and Kamiah Free Barbecue Days in Kamiah have been canceled.
ECWRD were set for July 18 and 19 in Clearwater. A few minor events, such as selling of books and the museum being open, and possible vendors on Main Street will occur.
Kamiah Free Barbecue Days are typically held Labor Day weekend in Kamiah.
