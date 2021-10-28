LEWISTON – Residents will have greater opportunity to get a COVID-19 booster dose after a decision from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week allowing Moderna and Johnson & Johnson boosters, in addition to those made by Pfizer. The CDC also expanded the eligibility for booster shots to those 18 and older who have underlying health conditions or work in high-risk settings.
The CDC is allowing people to get whichever booster they want, regardless of which vaccine they received initially. Those who have taken the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines must wait at least six months before taking a booster. Those who took the Johnson & Johnson vaccine are eligible after two months.
Public Health – Idaho North Central District will be holding community booster clinics at the Lewiston Office. For those interested in making an appointment, schedule online at www.idahoprepmod.com or call the office 208-799-3100. To find a list of COVID-19 vaccine providers, visit www.vaccinefinder.org.
Patients will need to bring their vaccination card with them to their appointment.
Ongoing vaccination clinics will be held every Thursday as scheduling allows at our Lewiston Public Health building, 215 10th Street, Lewiston, ID 83501. Check www.idahoprepmod.com for availability. For information, visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/.
