Idaho Fish and Game Commission approved resuming sales of nonresident sales of licenses, tags and permits, which will be available for sale at 10 a.m. M.D.T. on May 16. The decision was aligned with Governor Brad Little’s revised guidance for Stage 2 reopening of Idaho, which includes relaxing the 14-day self-quarantine for people entering Idaho.
Commissioners suspended the sale of some nonresident licenses and tags in April in support of the “stay at home” order in Idaho and many other states. Nonresident licenses, tags and permits will be available to buy online, at vendors, or by calling (800) 554-8685.
