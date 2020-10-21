(Oct. 21, 9:20 a.m.) -- Idaho families are now able to apply for federal coronavirus relief funds to assist with their children’s education on the State Board of Education’s Strong Families, Strong Students website: https://www.strongfamilies.idaho.gov
Each eligible family can receive $1,500 per school age student, up to a maximum award of $3,500 per family.
The funds can be used to make purchases on the Strong Families, Strong Students online marketplace for such things as computer hardware, software, and other devices including adaptive learning technology, Internet connectivity, instructional materials, and fees for courses, tutoring services, educational services and therapies, and licensed daycare during work hours.
Enrollment will be open from Oct. 21 to Dec. 8. Awards will be issued first on economic need and then on a first come, first serve basis.
Questions can directed to Strongfamilies@osbe.idaho.gov.
