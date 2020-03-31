(March 31, 3:40 p.m.) BOISE -- The United States District and Bankruptcy Courts for the District of Idaho announce the federal courthouses in Idaho will be closed through April 15, in compliance with Governor Little’s “stay-in-place” order.
Only essential hearings will be held during this time of closure. Any hearing deemed essential by the presiding judge will be conducted with no more than ten people physically present in the courtroom, and only persons specifically permitted by the presiding judge will be allowed to participate.
Persons who are not participants to a hearing, but who are interested in following a hearing, may listen to a proceeding by using a call-in telephone number that will be listed on the judge’s calendar, accessible on the court website:
https://ecf.idd.uscourts.gov/cgi-bin/PublicCalendar.pl (district court)
https://ecf.idb.uscourts.gov/cgi-bin/PublicCalendar.pl (bankruptcy court)
Electronic filing in CM/ECF remains operational. For those who don’t have a CM/ECF account, such as pro se litigants, they may use the following email addresses to file their documents:
District Court: Idaho_district_filings@id.uscourts.gov
Bankruptcy Court: Idaho_bankruptcy_filings@id.uscourts.gov
All payments for District and Bankruptcy courts should be mailed to:
United States District and Bankruptcy Courts, 550 W. Fort Street. Suite 400, Boise, ID 83724
