BOISE - The United States District and Bankruptcy Courts for the District of Idaho announced Monday, March 16, that the courthouses in Boise, Coeur d’Alene and Pocatello remain open, but will be operating with a reduced staff. Until further notice, all public events and ceremonies scheduled for the U.S. District & Bankruptcy Courts in Boise, Coeur d’Alene and Pocatello are cancelled. All other court proceedings shall proceed as scheduled, subject to an order by the presiding judge in the case.
The court also announced that persons who have traveled to any of the following countries or cities within the previous 14 days shall not enter the federal courthouses: China, Iran, Italy, Japan, South Korea or the Seattle / Tacoma area.
