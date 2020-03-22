(March 22, 11:30 a.m.) The Whitman County Health Department has received a positive test result for COVID-19 in a Whitman County resident, according to a March 22 press release from the Whitman County Emergency Operations Center.
According to the release, the patient is female between the age of 20–29. The patient has recovered and is self-isolating at home. Health officials are working to identify anyone who may have an exposure risk because of contact with this person.
Whitman County data
LAB CONFIRMED POSITIVE CASES: 1
LAB CONFIRMED NEGATIVE CASES: 29
UPDATED: 3/22/2020 11:15 am
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.