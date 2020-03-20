(March 20, 5:15 p.m.) SOUTHEAST IDAHO – Southeastern Idaho Public Health (SIPH) and the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare (DHW) have confirmed a positive case in southeast Idaho of novel coronavirus in a 37-year-old male. This is the first case for Southeastern Idaho Public Health.
The individual is home recovering from mild symptoms and did not require hospitalization. His movement history is being closely evaluated. Additional case-specific information about this individual is confidential and will not be released.
“We are taking steps to reduce the impact this situation has on the citizens of southeastern Idaho. Our team is working tirelessly to identify those who might have been exposed and are making sure they are evaluated,” said Maggie Mann, SIPH District Director.
SIPH, in collaboration with key stakeholders, is monitoring the rapidly changing COVID-19 situation very closely, both domestically and internationally. We are working with hospitals, healthcare providers, county emergency managers, first responders, schools as well as local and state governments.
“We understand that this is unsettling,” said Mann. “However, we all must do our part to prevent the spread of this virus.”
