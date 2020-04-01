(April 1, 12:45 p.m.) Public Health – Idaho North Central District (PH-INCD) has confirmed the first case of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) in Latah County. There are now 12 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Central Idaho.
The investigation into this new case is in the preliminary stages. The individual -- in the 60s age range -- was not hospitalized and is recovering at home. The case appears to be travel related.
Epidemiologists with PH-INCD will work to determine reasonable risk criteria for locations visited by the patient and investigate any close contacts. If other people are found to have been exposed, public health officials will provide guidance to them and will monitor them closely for symptoms.
Additional case-specific information about these individuals is confidential and will not be released.
Idaho Health and Welfare is also running a hotline for people feeling overwhelmed, isolated, or distress because of COVID-19. That hotline is available 24/7 at 888-330-3010.
For current information regarding ongoing confirmed cases, our website will be updated daily at 3 p.m. PT Monday through Friday: https://www.idahopublichealth.com/
To stay healthy and slow the spread of COVID-19:
• Staying home if you are sick. • Covering your nose and mouth with a tissue or your sleeve when you cough or sneeze. • Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands. • Cleaning and disinfecting surfaces and objects that may be contaminated with germs using a disinfecting solution. • Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not
available, use an alcohol-based hand rub with at least 60% alcohol. •Avoiding non-essential travel if possible.
