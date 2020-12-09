LEWISTON – Public Health – Idaho North Central District (PH-INCD) has confirmed the first two deaths associated with COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) in Clearwater County.
One individual was in their 60s and the other in their 80s. Both were previously confirmed cases that were being investigated prior to death.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with those who have lost a loved one to this virus,” said Carol Moehrle, Director of PH-INCD. “This virus continues to be a real threat to our communities.”
Out of respect for these grieving families, Public Health has provided only essential information, but will retain any patient specific information as confidential.
According to PH-INCD: “Our most vulnerable community members — elderly, immunocompromised, and those with chronic conditions — are especially at risk of complications due to a COVID-19 infection and we must continue to take measures to protect them from this virus. Your choice to gather with those outside your household could lead to additional cases of COVID-19 and even death. Please choose to protect yourself, others and those you love by washing your hands frequently, wearing a face covering when you are unable to socially distance and staying at home if you are sick.”
“We urge anyone who is awaiting a test result or who receives a positive test result to take their own proactive measures to protect themselves and those around them.”
For more information about the novel coronavirus: https://idahopublichealth.com/district-2/novel-coronavirus or call the Public Health Hotline at 1-866-736-6632.
