(March 27, 1:55 p.m.) Public Health – Idaho North Central District (PH-INCD) has confirmed the first death associated with COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) in Nez Perce County.
The individual was older than 80, with age-related health issues. This was a previously confirmed case that was being investigated prior to death.
“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of the patient who died as well as the families of the people who are being affected by this outbreak. The health of the residents, staff and community we serve is our top priority,” said PH-INCD Director, Carol Moehrle. “We will continue to work with healthcare professionals to support the care of the patients, the safety of the healthcare workers and the well-being of the people in our district.”
Epidemiologists with PH-INCD continue their contact investigation. If other people are found to have possibly been exposed, public health officials will provide guidance to them and will monitor them closely for symptoms.
As of this point, Idaho has confirmed 185 COVID-19 cases, reported in a total 17 counties. So far, 1,276 people have been tested through the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories, and 1,581 tested through commercial laboratories.
Out of respect for this grieving family, Public Health has provided this essential information, but will retain any patient specific information as confidential.
