UPDATE (March 25, 5:45 p.m.):
“The second confirmed case of COVID-19 in Public Health District 2 is a person with a residence in Idaho County but, to the current knowledge of the Health Department, has received all of their medical care outside of Idaho County and has been living with family outside of Idaho County as well. This person has not been in any of the hospitals or medical facilities in Latah, Clearwater, Lewis, Nez Perce, or Idaho counties. I was informed by the Health Department that according to the information they have at this time, this patient does not present a risk to Idaho County. I will share more information as it becomes available.”
-Abner King, Chief Executive Officer, Syringa Hospital & Clinics
(March 25, 4:50 p.m.) Public Health – Idaho North Central District (PH-INCD) has confirmed the first positive case of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) in an adult in the 70s age range in Idaho County. This is the second confirmed case of COVID-19 in North Central Idaho, with the first confirmed March 24 in Nez Perce County.
The investigation into this new case is in the preliminary stages. The patient’s healthcare provider acted appropriately ruling out influenza, discussing exposure risk, and appropriately determining that a COVID-19 test was necessary. The patient remains hospitalized.
Epidemiologists with PH-INCD will work to determine reasonable risk criteria for locations visited by this patient and any close contacts of that individual who were possibly exposed. If other people are found to have possibly been exposed, public health officials will provide guidance to them and will monitor them closely for symptoms.
Additional case-specific information about this individual is confidential and will not be released.
According to https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/ (as of March 25, 4:50 p.m.), the state has a total 123 confirmed cases with zero deaths reported. So far, 1,156 people have been tested through the Idaho Bureau of Laboratories, and 1,032 have been tested through commercial laboratories.
Protecting and preserving the health and safety of our residents is at the very core of what we do. We will continue to do everything we can to make sure you have the education and information you need,” said Carol Moehrle, Director.
Per the Governor Little’s press conference, there is now a statewide Stay at Home Order for the next 21 days. For details on this order, visit https://coronavirus.idaho.gov.
