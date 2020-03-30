(March 30, 3:05 p.m.) LEWISTON – Public Health – Idaho North Central District (PH-INCD) has announced the five newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) in Nez Perce County. There are now 10 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in North Central Idaho.
The investigation into these new cases is in the preliminary stages. Four of the five cases are involving persons older than 75, and one is in the 50s age range. None of these cases was hospitalized, and all are recovering at home.
Epidemiologists with PH-INCD will work to determine reasonable risk criteria for locations visited by the patients and investigate any close contacts. If other people are found to have been exposed, public health officials will provide guidance to them and will monitor them closely for symptoms.
Additional case-specific information about these individuals is confidential and will not be released.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.