GRANGEVILLE -- The Camas Prairie Food Bank is open for curbside pick-up.
“We want the community to know we are open and have plenty of food,” said manager Ken Lefsaker.
CPFB will be open regular hours, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Tuesdays and Fridays.
“We plan to have curbside pickup; customers can call 208-507-2365 for help,” Lefsaker said.
Any person in need is eligible to utilize the foodbank, located behind Les Schwab and Grangeville Health and Rehabilitation.
