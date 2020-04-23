(April 23, 10:45 a.m.) Food Producers of Idaho, representing more than 40 agriculture and commodity organizations in Idaho and the Pacific Northwest, stand in support of the leadership of Governor Brad Little during the COVID-19 pandemic.
According to a prepared statement:
“Food Producer members and associations have been impacted by the results of coronavirus and are experiencing devastation in several areas of the industry. Across the state, agriculture is suffering from loss of labor, adjustment in acreage contracts, dumping of 2019 commodities because of weakened demand in the marketplace and increased apprehension about what is ahead for the 2020 crop. “
Stacey Satterlee, Food Producers’ President, stated, “There is no one who wants to get Idaho’s businesses and economy going more than Idaho farmers and ranchers. However, we believe the Governor has demonstrated a balance between that imperative and the safety of Idaho citizens using the best science and the best medical advice available.”
“Idaho farmers and ranchers play a vital role not only in Idaho’s economy but to the nation’s critical infrastructure when it comes to providing food and fiber to the world. Agriculture has always worked tirelessly and diligently to produce the food that our nation needs. American consumers have been faced with a new reality to see grocery shelves sparse and products sold out in stores because of panic and increased demand by the consuming public. We are now experiencing processing facilities that are sitting idle due to COVID-19 outbreaks within their work force.”
“Food Producers of Idaho believes that Governor Little made decisions for Idaho residents with careful and thoughtful guidance from a variety of expert sources and studies. This is an unprecedented time in Idaho history and the results are the need for unprecedented leadership like that being shown by Governor Brad Little.”
“Governor Little has surrounded himself with an excellent team of advisors and staff to give input on difficult decisions. Food Producers of Idaho appreciates the prudence displayed by the Governor in keeping our communities safe and healthy with a close eye on getting people back to work as soon as it is feasible.”
Satterlee concluded, “We believe the Governor will lift restrictions at the earliest moment that he feels it can be done safely and without increased impact on Idaho residents and our way of life.”
