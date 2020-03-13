There have been many questions around coronavirus testing. Key facts about coronavirus testing at this time include:
If someone has a fever or cough, they should contact their medical provider to find out if they should be tested for coronavirus.
People without symptoms will not be tested at this time.
After ruling out the flu through a rapid flu test, a provider may take a sample from a patient and send it to a lab where the actual coronavirus testing occurs. Most providers can use a simple swab to collect a sample.
Idaho is fortunate to have a state-run lab that can process coronavirus tests, and the lab is keeping up on testing needs at this time. Privately-run labs also have begun testing for coronavirus.
Idaho is actively working to expand access to testing across the state.
Updates and information are available at https://coronavirus.idaho.gov/.
