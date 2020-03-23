GRANGEVILLE -- The last Grangeville Centennial Library Let’s Talk About It, set for March 26, with Hope: A Tragedy with scholar Paula Coomer, has been canceled.
GCL is closed to the public; however, curbside service for circulation items began Monday. WiFi access will continue to be available in parking areas surrounding the Library.
Curbside service is offered Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Book ordering options are available by e-mail at library@grangeville.us; phone at 208-983-0951; or on-line at valnet.org. Call upon arrival and the order will be delivered to the vehicle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.