GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Elementary Middle School put out the following message Sunday evening, April 5.
“Dear Mountain View School District Community,
We hope you all are well and staying safe. Thank you for your patience and understanding during these very challenging times.
On March 18 we closed schools to all students, a “soft closure” until further notice. In addition, the Idaho Board of Public Education issued a “soft closure” through April 20th. This means no students will be allowed in schools until after April 20. The Governor's COVID-19 Task Force will meet later this week to determine if the soft closure for students will continue beyond April 20. We will update you as we receive additional information.
Public education for grades Kindergarten through grade 12 is an essential service and will continue by means of distance education in a variety of forms during the soft closure. Educators and support staff in the District will continue to provide education for students grades K-12 during this period. All staff are checking in daily with their building principals and supervisors. Staff are working from home and from school depending on arrangements they make with their principals and supervisors based on need.
We are also distributing meals (breakfast and lunch) to any child ages 1 through 18. The meals are being distributed at bus stops beginning at 10 a.m. each day, Monday through Friday. We may need to adjust times in the future. Any adjustments to bus stop times will be posted on school websites. Meals are also being distributed at predetermined locations; Clearwater Valley Elementary, Grangeville Elementary Middle School, and the Family Dollar parking lot in Grangeville from 11 a.m. until Noon, Monday through Friday. Meals are also being provided in Elk City from 12:30-1 p.m.
Thank you again for your patience and understanding during this unprecedented time. We have faced challenges before and emerged stronger with a deeper sense of purpose. As a community working together for our children, we will persevere through this challenge. Please continue to monitor your school’s website for additional information and updates. If you have questions, e-mail your school’s principal.”
