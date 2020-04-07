GRANGEVILLE — Grangeville Elementary Middle School will have a homework packet pick up tomorrow at the school.
Principal Adam Uptmor sent out the following message:
“We are going to have a curbside packet pickup tomorrow, Wednesday, April 8, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. We realize that not everyone has access to technology, so we will still provide paper packets to those parents/students that requested them. The packets will have at least two weeks of work in them. However, we prefer to send all packets electronically to follow the stay at home order by Governor Little. The electronic packets do not need to be printed and students can write their responses on another piece of paper.
We will have three pickup points: Kindergarten and 1st grade students can pick up their packets on Lake St. by the gate to the playground, 2nd-5th grade packets will be in the entrance to the big gym, 6th-8th Grade packets will be in the entrance to the main office.
We are asking that you pull up to the curb, let us know what grade level packet you need, and we will hand it to you through your window. We will also take any completed work from you at this time as well.
If you are not able to come Wednesday, then packets will be in the front entrance of the main office the rest of the week.“
