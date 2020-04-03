GRANGEVILLE — Recent news from Grangeville Elementary Middle School Principal Adam a Uptmor:
“The Idaho State Board of Education has closed all schools through April 20. When teachers return to their classrooms from Spring Break on April 6th they will begin to start to provide more distance learning for students. For our 4th-8th grade students on Google classroom, they will start to see some assignments as early as Monday. For parents requesting packets we will work on the details of getting them out sometime next week.
We would like to get assignments out electronically as much as possible so that we are following the stay home order by Governor Little and to continue practicing social distancing. Please let your child’s teacher know if you would like to receive your child’s work electronically (especially for our K-3rd students). Thanks again for all your patience’s during this time and let me know how I can further help.“
