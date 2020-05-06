(May 5, 3:45 p.m.) BOISE – General and business-specific protocols for opening in various stages of the four-stage Idaho Rebounds plan have been added to the Rebound.Idaho.Gov website.
To date, the following protocols are available. Additional business-specific protocols will be added as they are made available.
- Stage 1 – General Business
- Stage 1 – Daycare
- Stage 1 – Youth Activities
- Stage 1 – Places of Worship
- Stage 2 – Restaurants
- Stage 2 – General Business
- Stage 2 – Close Contact Services
The protocols can be found at https://rebound.idaho.gov/business-specific-protocols-for-opening.
