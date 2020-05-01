Each Tuesday now through the end of the month, Idaho Governor Brad Little, health officials and AARP Idaho will host statewide telephone town halls to provide updated information and answer questions regarding the coronavirus situation in Idaho. Lupe Wissel, AARP Idaho state director, will moderate the call.
The hour-long conversations begin each Tuesday at noon MT. Participants can join by: dialing toll-free 866-767-0637 at the time of the call, registering to be called in advance at https://vekeo.com/aarpidaho, or streaming live at www.facebook.com/aarpidaho.
This is an interactive forum and participants are encouraged to call and speak directly with the Governor. Tens of thousands of Idahoans have joined these calls over the past six weeks. Questions may also be submitted ahead of time via email at aarpid@aarp.org.
This important call is available for anyone regardless if they are an AARP member or not.
